Bill O’Reilly Rains on Trevor Noah’s Goodbye Parade: He’s ‘Annoying’ and ‘I’m Glad’ He’s Leaving

Bill O’Reilly is not a fan of Trevor Noah and he’s making sure everyone knows it.

O’Reilly was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority on Friday, alongside fill-in host Tim Young.

The news of Noah departing The Daily Show after seven years made its way into the conversation and O’Reilly was overjoyed.

“I’m glad Trevor Noah is going off the air,” he said bluntly. “I think Trevor Noah is annoying. I don’t think he’s got a good frame of reference and I think he’s made a lot of money playing to a crowd that hates people.”

“Now, maybe I’m being unfair to Trevor,” O’Reilly added, “but I don’t see anything entertaining about him at all. And the reason he is leaving, by the way, is because nobody watches him. It’s not like he’s tired — and because it’s too much hate, you gotta have a little bit of fun and that’s what Stewart and I did.”

After some discussion, Young asked if there was still hope for TV to return to the days of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

“There is hope,” O’Reilly insisted.

“About six months ago, I got in contact with Stewart cause I wanted to do a project with him along the lines of your questioning, I wanted to get him and me back together to do a debate about the State of the Union, but with a lot of humor, with a lot of edge that we did it the first time,” he said.

“Now Stewart didn’t do it because it’s too risky for Stewart to do it. Now, if Stewart goes out of his progressive home, his intellectual home, people aren’t cheering him, they’re now angry with him,” O’Reilly added.

Both Young and O’Reilly expressed how sad it was that Stewart did not collaborate with him on the project.

“It would’ve benefited him because he does have, you know, a streaming program and not many people are watching it. And this would’ve blown it up. Everybody would’ve come on in to look at it. And that’s what I told him, ‘I said, look, Stewart, you know, you and I have been successful together. Let’s just do it again and show people that you can have an intelligent, humorous conversation without any — all this hate.’ So anyway, I’m gonna keep working on him,” O’Reilly said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority.

