Bill Simmons Obliterates Drew Brees’ TV Career with Vicious Assessment: ‘He’s a Corpse! It’s Really Rough’

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons thinks Drew Brees’ second career as a broadcaster for NBC is off to a rough start.

Simmons brought up reports that Brees was asked to come out of retirement on the latest edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Brees should have bragged about it on TV. It would have been the first time he would have been interesting on TV all year,” he said.

“He’s a corpse,” Simmons continued. “It’s really rough. I actually thought Rodney Harrison was pretty good with Dungy. I didn’t mind them, and now it’s like super awkward.”

Simmons specifically took issue with the way Brees and his co-hosts tease upcoming segments.

“The best part is right before the half,” Simmons said. “When they cut to them and they have their scripts, it’s Maria Taylor and she’s like, ‘Coming at the half we’ll talk about how the Cardinals blah blah blah. And she turns to Drew and Drew is like, ‘And Tom Brady has some new weapons.’ It’s like the least ad-libbed thing of all time. It’s like a bad SNL commercial.”

Simmons didn’t stop his criticism there. “They gave him the Cardinals,” he said, “and it was like, ‘You know, if you’re the Cardinals, you got to be worried. You haven’t been playing well for a couple weeks, and it’s one of those things you just got to figure it out before the playoffs or you could be going home.’ I was like, ‘Why are you here?'”

Simmons concluded that perhaps all Brees needs is some caffeine. “Maybe some coffee for Drew Brees.”

Listen above via The Bill Simmons Podcast

