Singer Billie Eilish joined The Howard Stern Show on Monday and detailed her months long battle with Covid-19.

‘F*ck that sh*t dude,” Eilish said about having Covid. “It was bad. I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for like two months almost.”

Eilish told Stern she got Covid in August after being vaccinated. “I want it to be clear it is because of the vaccine I’m fine,” Eilish said. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated I would have liked died. Because it was bad. When I say it was bad, I more just mean it felt horrible. But really in the scheme of Covid it wasn’t bad.”

“When you’re sick you feel f*cking horrible,” Eilish continued. “The vaccine is f*cking amazing, it also saved Phineas from getting, my parents from getting it, my friends from getting it.”

Eilish also told stern she currently has a cold, suggesting it was the result of coming into contact with Lorne Michaels during her SNL hosting debut.

“Can I tell you a secret?” Eilish said to Stern. “Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere,” Eilish continued. “Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”

Listen above via SiriusXM

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com