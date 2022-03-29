Dean Norris aka ASAC Hank Schrader of Breaking Bad fame wishes podcaster Joe Rogan was on the receiving end of Will Smith’s Oscar slap instead of Chris Rock.

“Really wish Really wish @joerogan was the comic who told the joke about Will’s wife last night,” Norris tweeted.

Norris then responded to his own tweet and jested that he wished it was Rogan on stage so more of the attention was on the winning films or an actual fight would have broken out. “We’d all be talking about Coda winning best picture or waiting on updates from the ICU.”

Norris’ original tweet has over 100k likes and nearly 10k retweets. Rogan had his own take on the slap, saying it set a dangerous precedent for comedy clubs.

Rogan said on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, “you can’t just go smack a man in the face in front of the world and go about business as usual. It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways. It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go on stage and smack a comedian now?”

