Bryan Cranston Says He Lost His Virginity At 16 To Prostitute, Calls Experience ‘Traumatic, Great, Exhilarating, Memorable’

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston revealed to comedian Conan O’Brien that he lost his virginity in a very unique way while on a trip to Europe with friends.

On the Sunday edition of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Cranston shared the story from when he was just 16 years old.

“Bryan Cranston, you were with a lady of the evening once, huh?” O’Brien asked.

“Yes, I was a virgin,” Cranston said. “And I was traveling with a bunch of friends in Europe.”

“I was 16 years old. And, it was the thing to do. And I was actually looking forward to it and nervous as hell. Of course, I’m 16. And a bunch of friends who we were out together and it’s — ‘We’re gonna do this. Let’s go, let’s go.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure. Let’s go,'” Cranston added.

He elaborated that the friend group traveled to the Red-light District in Salzburg, Austria. His older friends went in first and Cranston began to get “cold feet” about the situation and questioned if he would even have enough money.

“They both made their deals and they went upstairs,” he recalled. “And then I said, ‘No, I — I don’t have the money’ or trying to indicate in the universal language, don’t have it, or whatever. And I sat down in the foyer, and then this woman came up to me.”

Cranston said the woman took his hand and began leading him toward a room.

“I went, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. Is this happening? This is happening. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.’ And we go into this room. There’s a single bed. There’s a sink and a trash can,” he said.

“My penis would be up inside my body at this point,” O’Brien reacted. “It would’ve retracted into my left lung.”

“I was so nervous that I didn’t really feel anything. I was just — my brain was on fire,” Cranston said.

As the conversation continued, Cranston recalled that the experience was both traumatic and great.

“I say that — it was like — it was a traumatic and a great, exhilarating, memorable experience, man. It was — it was a seminal moment in a person’s life when they lose their virginity,” he said.

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com