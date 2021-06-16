Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Details Horrific Threats by Harvey Weinstein Assistant: ‘He was Creepy and Virtually Abusive’

Before her $60 million deal with Spotify and before skyrocketing her career through a partnership with Barstool Sports, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper worked with Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. And it was a nightmare.

“I actually had a business partner before [Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy],” Cooper said on Call Her Daddy. “That business partner had helped with the logistics around the podcast of getting the studio…this man, was also Harvey Weinstein’s right-hand man for many years.”

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the f*cking tree,” Cooper added. “He was creepy and verbally abusive. The first time I met this man, he took me up to Harvey Weinstein’s offices at 10 o’clock at night, for a business meeting.”

“This guy’s idea of a business meeting was overserving me at Catch and taking me to Harvey Weinstein’s offices,” she said.

Cooper explained that it was just the two of them in the office at the top floor of the building and the lights were off. Feeling “paralyzed,” Cooper looked for the bathroom to go call her mom. Luckily, an employee came back to the office to grab their computer for the weekend and Cooper was able to leave the building with that person.

But the nightmare wasn’t over, with Weinstein’s former assistant also threatening Cooper when they found out she was talking to Barstool.

As Cooper recalls, “he looked me dead in the eyes and said, ‘if you pick Barstool over me, I will make sure you never work another day in this industry. And yes Alex, that is a threat.’”

After spending two-and-a-half years with Barstool, Cooper built one of the most successful podcast brands in the infinite digital media space. Announcing Tuesday that Call Her Daddy will be made exclusive to Spotify, Cooper will reportedly receive more than $60 million over three years to make the vaunted move.

Listen above via, Call Her Daddy

