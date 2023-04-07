Candace Owens Claims Transgenderism is ‘Worse Than Jim Crow Laws,’ Argues Segregation Doesn’t Harm Children

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens made a stunning comparison between Jim Crow laws that enforced segregation and the modern day transgender movement.

The conversation occurred on the Thursday edition of her self titled podcast, Candace Owens.

A clip from the episode began to circulate via Jason Campbell on Twitter.

Owens, who made the comments on the Thursday edition of her podcast which was picked up by via Jason Campbell on Twitter, largely focused her episode on transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has faced backlash over sponsorships with brands like Bud Light and Nike.

“Which brings me to the greatest civil rights violation of our time, which is taking place right now, and that is transgenderism,” Owens said. “And I’m going to make a very strong statement right now, and I mean it. It is worse than Jim Crow laws because we are mutilating the bodies of children.”

“How could you not see that as something worse? If you segregated white people versus black people? You wouldn’t be harming children. And we are doing that. And once again, the same usual suspects are supporting at the mainstream media,” Owens said.

Owens says mainstream media are describing trans rights as “compassionate.”

“Look around you, the New York Times, the Washington Post, they’re fostering this delusion. They’re saying it’s compassionate to allow your child to pick their gender,” Owens said.

“The science is in guys, it’s totally fine to allow children to take drugs that chemically castrate them, that render them infertile for the rest of their lives. It’s good for their mental psyche,” she added.

Owens said “doctors and surgeons are performing these procedures to mutilate the bodies of our most vulnerable,” comparing the process to Frankenstein.

“These are human experiments that are being performed on children,” Owens concluded.

Watch above via The Candace Owens podcast.

