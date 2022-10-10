Candace Owens Defends Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Tweets: ‘It’s Like You Cannot Even Say the Word ‘Jewish’ Without People Getting Upset’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens rushed to defend friend Kanye West after his Twitter account was suspended for an anti-Semitic tweet.

On Saturday, West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

On Sunday, Twitter announced that West’s account had been locked as a result.

West has been shocking the internet since last week when, during a Paris Fashion Week show, he debuted a new line of sweatshirts with the saying “White Lives Matter,” alongside Owens.

On the Monday edition of Owens’ podcast on The Daily Wire, she voiced her support for the troubled rapper.

She first showed the tweet on air before saying, “people subsequently demanded that the Tweet be taken down for anti-Semitism. Now, if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was anti-Semitic.”

She continued, “You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust. That’s if you’re an honest person, you’ll admit that, right? If you’re an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about. I had no idea, when I read this tweet, what the hell he was talking about.”

Owen’s questioned the meaning of the tweet and in particular what “death con 3” meant. Some are inferring that West’s “death con 3” was referencing the military defcon 3 which indicates increased military readiness in response to a threat.

“This tweet inspired questions, not answers,” Owens said. “First and foremost, what is death con 3? Did he mean defcon 3, which would be a military defense position? Not an offense, for those of you that are offended, a military defense position, is he tweeting this because he’s reading the Newsweek headline, calling him an anti-Semitic.”

Owens even inferred that perhaps West was expressing frustration over not being able to talk about his friends who are Jewish.

“Is he angry because he can’t believe that he’s not free to talk about people in his life who happened to be Jewish? Right? Without being accused of anti-Semitism? Is he saying, ‘I’m not gonna shut up and I’m gonna keep tweeting and I’m gonna keep calling these people out,’ referring to his friends that he feels slighted by?” Owens questioned.

“Is he talking about Jared Kushner and Josh Kushner? If you’re a liar, you’ll say, ‘I know I was scared, Candace. I actually thought that Kanye West was going to launch a military strike in Israel,'” Owens said jokingly.

“Because that’s the reaction. Like when I woke up and I looked at the headlines, the reaction was like Kanye West had gotten together a military strike and it was going to go forward in the morning time in Israel,” she added.

Owens seemed to suggest that West’s tweet was an open-ended question that served as a deeper commentary.

“Now, once again, I want to make this very clear. This is not a defensiveness tweet. This is an open question, which never seems to happen anymore. It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset in the same way that you’re not allowed to say ‘Black’ anymore,” Owens concluded.

Listen above via Candace Owens podcast.

