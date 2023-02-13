Candace Owens Praises Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance as ‘Win’ for Conservatives: ‘There Were No A** Cheeks!’

Commentator Candace Owens praised Rihanna for her Super Bowl halftime performance and bashed conservatives for “trying to pick it apart.”

On the Monday edition of her Daily Wire podcast Candace Owens, she broke down why she was happy with the show.

“There were no ass cheeks!” Owens celebrated. “There were no trans people. There were no rainbow flags. There were no dildos. There were no kids doing anything inappropriate.”

“She didn’t invite Satan to sing a couple of chords with her at halftime. She wasn’t like, ‘Oh, and here’s my friend Satan.’ There was no political message. She didn’t fly a Black Lives Matter flag. She wasn’t dressed in Antifa garb,” Owens said.

“She didn’t say anything against Trump. She didn’t say anything against Biden. She didn’t have children locked in cages. There was no lesbian humping. I watched it with my jaw on the floor,” Owens said.

Owens continued to praise the singer for “just performing her hits,” and even went so far as to express disappointment with fellow conservatives who criticized the halftime show.

“I was super annoyed to see that some people were still trying to pick it apart and, ‘Oh, this is — this is something else. I don’t like it.’ Conservatives, this is where we lose, this is where we lose, right?” Owens said bluntly.

“When something like what Sam Smith did hits the stage and we say, ‘This is bad,’ — Good ’cause it is bad,” Owens said.

“But when something like what Rihanna did hits the stage and you find something bad with it, that’s just called being annoying. That’s just called sticking your nose up to culture. That’s just called why we lose in the end,” she added.

“I saw one person say, ‘Why is she wearing the color red like the devil?’ Well, red is actually a color. You’re allowed to wear red. I’m wearing red lipstick right now. It’s not like the devil. It is a color and she can wear it. She was not wearing devil horns accompanied with it,” Owens said.

“So chill out. Enjoy the fact that we got a rare win here and that your children were not exposed to the transgender dildos and assless chaps,” she concluded.

Owens’ comments were a steep departure from her Daily Wire colleague Ben Shapiro, who made sure to notify his audience that he was not a Rihanna fan, before saying the performance was riddled with “a lot of crotch grabbage.”

Ben Shapiro provides his critique of Rihanna's halftime show: "There was a lot of crouch grabbage" pic.twitter.com/5xbSlsQ6Yk — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 13, 2023

Even former President Donald Trump, who seems to have his own personal issues with Rihanna, branded the performance as an “EPIC FAIL.”

“Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” he wrote.

This was days after the former president said the pop star was “nothing” without her stylist.

Watch above on the Candace Owens Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com