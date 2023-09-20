Candace Owens Turns on Russell Brand: Assault Allegation ‘Looks Legitimate’

Candace Owens broke from many other conservative commentators by saying that she believe some of the allegations made against Russell Brand, accusing the comedian turned political commentator of rape, appear to be legitimate.

Over the weekend, allegations surfaced from several women accusing the British comedian of sexual assault. One California woman in 2012, visited a rape crisis center the night of the alleged incident and released text messages that she says were from Brand, apologizing for his behavior and actions.

Owens, who appeared on Brand’s YouTube show just six days ago, reacted to the allegations on the Tuesday edition of her Daily Wire show, The Candace Owens Podcast.

“I do not in any capacity support the MeToo movement. I do not simply believe allegations,” Owens specified before beginning the conversation. “I wanted to be able to understand the allegations, and I’ll tell you why I pressed pause before I said anything about Russell Brand, because Russell Brand, who is now a reformed addict, he will never stop being an addict.”

Ownes noted that Brand has struggled with both heroin and sex addiction in the past.

“I understand that when people are in their addictions, the things that they can do can be incomprehensible, unimaginable, the way that their brains function, the way that they pathologically lie, their impulses,” Owens said.

“I find at least in the circumstance of the woman from Los Angeles that her allegations are credible. That’s gonna get me into a lot of trouble,” Owens said, citing the amount of evidence the woman released to back up her story.

Owens read the messages which appears to show Brand apologizing for his actions on the night of the alleged assault.

“I have read these text messages between her and Russell Brand. And as I said it, this looks legitimate to me. And I don’t think that Russell Brand has yet spoken out and said that these are doctored messages. So how can we look at these messages and say that this woman is lying?” Owens said.

“Obviously, she said no to something. That’s what we can discern from this message. And Russell Brand proceeded to do whatever he wanted to do with a glazed look in his eye. She then, as we learned within 24 hours, went to a rape crisis center. So, yes, these allegations are credible,” Owens said.

“And I just want to make that statement that despite the fact that we may all love who Russell Brand is today, and I do love who Russell Brand is today — when Russell Brand was a commie leftist and the media applauded him and put him everywhere that he was a drug addict, he was a sex addict,” she added.

In her conclusion, Owens raised suspicion over the timing of the allegations becoming public, saying that they coincide with him becoming an outspoken political and social commentator.

Watch above via The Candace Owens Podcast.

