Charlamagne Accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘Fueling A lot of Anti-Blackness’ After Racially Motivated Shooting Leaves Three Dead in Florida

Charlamagne Tha God accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of fueling “a lot of anti-blackness in Florida” in the wake of a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville that claimed three lives.

The radio host went after the governor after discussing the Dollar General store shooting that occurred on Saturday alongside co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro on the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and “an act of racially motivated violent extremism,” according to CNN.

Figaro noted that Governor DeSantis was not well received at a vigil for the three victims and highlighted current rhetoric surrounding race.

“Vivek Ramaswamy was also under fire this weekend for comparing a white supremacist to finding a unicorn,” Figaro said, referencing Ramaswamy’s comments at a Friday Town Hall. “He basically said ‘If I find a white supremacist it’s the same as finding a unicorn.'”

“What is there to say that we haven’t said before?” Charlamagne said. “Like, what conversation are we going to have that we haven’t had before? You know, even with somebody like, Vivek it’s like, why am I going to go back and forth debating with somebody about whether or not white supremacy exists when we have another example.”

Charlamange later noted that due to more stringent rules surrounding the teachings of race in Florida, topics like the history of white supremacy in the U.S. may not be taught.

“The crazy part is Florida is a place where an act of white supremacy, you know, happened that you can’t even discuss with kids in classrooms — how these situations come to be historically. You know, you can’t even talk about how we got here,” Charlamagne said.

“When Governor DeSantis was there talking, the crowd was heckling him, Charlamagne, just for that reason, you know, for what he’s doing to history,” Figaro said referencing DeSantis’ appearance at the vigil.

“He was cut off, and said ‘Let’s not do this at this time.’ And I think he should have got all the smoke while he was there face to face to really deal with that, to make that connection like you just made Charlamagne that all of this plays a role into what it is that those folks are dealing with,” Figaro said.

“I hate using woke terms like anti-anything. But yeah, Ron DeSantis has absolutely fueled a lot of anti-blackness in Florida. So, yeah, he deserves a lot of that smoke,” Charlamagne argued.

