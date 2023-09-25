Charlamagne Blasts Biden For Using ‘White Racist Word’ When He Mistakenly Called LL Cool J a ‘Boy’

Charlamagne Tha God awarded the “Donkey of the Day” Monday to President Joe Biden after he made an unfortunate blunder when he pronounced rapper LL Cool J’s name wrong.

Biden spoke at an event held by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Saturday, which was honoring people who made a significant impact on society with one of the recipients being James Todd Smith, aka LL Cool J.

“Representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL J Cool J,” Biden said during his speech, adding extra letters to the rapper’s name. But, the blunder didn’t stop there, Biden went on to refer to him as “boy” before quickly correcting himself.

“By the way, that boy’s got—that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs,” Biden said.

Charlamagne reacted to the mixup on The Breakfast Club taking issue with Biden’s use of the word “boy.”

“As you can hear, he corrected himself on the spot. You know why Joe Biden corrected himself? Because he’s 137 years old. He fully understands the word boy in the racial context around a white man referring to a black man, is boy,” Charlamagne said.

“See, boy is absolutely a white racist word when used in a certain context. And I know that because I’m from South Carolina… and because I was raised watching Good Times,” Charlamagne added. “When somebody uses the word boy to refer to an adult Black man and the speaker is white, that takes on a whole different point in context.”

Charlamagne highlighted what he thought was the most “egregious” moment of the speech from Biden.

“The fact that Joe Biden got LL’s name wrong to begin with,” the radio host said. “Why did the audience laugh? They should have been correcting him on the spot. Okay. I don’t know if that was Joe Biden or the teleprompter or the Delaware education system.”

“Joe Biden should not need a teleprompter to know there’s not two J’s in LL Cool J. Okay. LL Cool J is a man who has been rapping since President Joe Biden was my age,” Charlamagne said, noting that he’s 45 years old.

“LL Cool J has been white famous for at least 35 years. There’s not too many more recognizable celebrities on the planet. It’s not like Joe Biden was speaking on somebody relatively new, someone he wasn’t familiar with in any way, shape or form,” Charlamagne said.

“This is a prime example of it doesn’t matter how many Black people you are around, it doesn’t matter how many Black people you have in your administration… If it’s not authentic to him, then it won’t come off as authentic to anyone,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com