Charlamagne Blasts the Fact That Trump Hasn’t Yet Been Forced to Take a Mugshot: ‘White Privilege Personified’

Charlamagne Tha God believes the fact that former President Donald Trump — who is currently facing his fourth indictment — hasn’t yet had to take a mugshot is “white privilege personified.”

Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Tezlyn Figaro, discussed Trump’s Georgia indictment on the Tuesday morning edition of The Breakfast Club. On Monday night, Trump was indicted on 13 felonies relating to election fraud.

“I can’t even keep up anymore. So has Trump collected all his indictment stones now? I think these are all of them, right?” Charlamange questioned.

“Let me not go on the record because anything can happen, cause he might get a case of tampering with these witnesses, but then we’ll see how that’s going to play out. But right now, it’s been four criminal cases over a four and a half month period,” Figaro explained, noting that Trump now faces 91 felony counts.

“For all y’all who ever said Donald Trump was the first n-word president, that is all starting to look true,” Charlamagne said. “I mean, honestly, I’ve never seen a n-word hit like this.”

Figaro noted that despite the 91 counts, Trump hasn’t been formally arrested.

“That’s true. That is true. And that right there let’s you know, he’s not a n-word,” Charlamagne added. “That is white privilege personified. Not one mugshot, we ain’t seen him in handcuffs, nothing. Ninety-one charges.”

“And the wildest thing that still bugs me out and everybody keeps saying this, but it’s so true, you can’t even vote in America with a felony. But this man can run for president with all of those charges,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

