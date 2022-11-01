Charlamagne Brands Justice Clarence Thomas the ‘Donkey of the Day’ For Saying He Has No ‘Clue’ What Diversity Means

Charlamagne the God branded Justice Clarence Thomas the ‘Donkey of the Day’ over questioning diversity within the college admissions process.

On the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne blasted the Supreme Court justice for continuously voting against his “own people.”

“Donkey of the Day for Tuesday, November 1st, goes to the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Now, if you haven’t heard, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears likely to abolish race-conscious university admissions,” he began.

“What does that mean? Well, nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus,” Charlamagne explained.

The radio host eventually concluded that the conservative judges on the court want to end affirmative actions altogether.

Charlamagne played a clip from Monday’s arguments that captures Thomas saying that he isn’t too sure what “diversity” means in the context of the court cases they are looking over.

“I’ve heard the word, diversity quite a few times, and I don’t have a clue what it means. It seems to mean everything for everyone,” Thomas said.

“That damn Clarence,” Charlamagne said as the clip ended.

“His real names Clarence, and Clarence lives at home thinking he’s a racist white parent,” he added jokingly. “Now, I don’t have to tell y’all how this decision would dramatically reduce enrollment rates among students of color. Do I? I also don’t have to tell you why this is yet another reason why they should expand the Supreme Court.”

As the conversation continued, Charlamagne said, “What I’m giving Clarence Donkey Day for is being a black man who constantly not only votes against his own interests and the interest of people who look like him. Okay? Notice I didn’t say his own people because he doesn’t identify as one of us, but he’s always voting against the interest of his own people, okay? Whether he knows he’s one of us or not, all right?”

The host would go on to call Thomas a “diversity hire.”

“Not only voting against us, he doesn’t even understand the basics of what it is to be one of us. All right? Look, we know that a lot of us are diversity hires, all right? Especially in government. Clarence Thomas was a diversity hire, at least on the surface. All right?” Charlamagne added.

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.



