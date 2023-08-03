Charlamagne Defends Lizzo Against Bombshell Lawsuit: It’s Just ‘Typical Big Girl at the Strip Club Behavior’

Charlamagne Tha God appeared to defend Lizzo from the bombshell lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers who alleged the star created a toxic work environment and put them in uncomfortable situations.

Two of the former dancers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, in an interview with CBS News Wednesday, alleged that along with body shaming, they were pressured to touch nude performers at an Amsterdam club by the singer.

On the Thursday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne argued that some the allegations in the lawsuit seemed like “typical big girl in the strip club behavior.”

“I like the word weight shaming. I just like the headline ‘Lizzo being accused of weight shaming.’ There’s a lot of comedy in that,” Charlamagne joked — in a jab at the singer’s physique.

They played a clip from the CBS News interview where Arianna Davis recalled the moment she says she was pressured to touch a nude performer.

“You know, this Lizzo case is interesting because one important lesson to learn from this is your employees are not your friends,” Charlamagne said.

“And there is things you do with your friends that you don’t do with your employees because when I’m reading this case, when I’m hearing this story, I’m just hearing typical big girl at the strip club behavior. Big girls at the script club be so much fun. So I can see this whole scenario. ‘Touch her breasts, touch her breasts.’ And if the person doesn’t want to do it, and you force them to, because of the power dynamic of you being their boss and them being an employee, that’s where the problems happen,” he explained.

Lizzo has since addressed the claims in the lawsuit via an Instagram post, saying “My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she wrote.

