Charlamagne Defends News Anchor Fired After Reciting Snoop Dogg Lyrics

Charlamagne Tha God defended a Mississippi news anchor after she was taken off the air for reciting Snoop Dogg lyrics during a live broadcast.

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne and co-host DJ Envy brought up the story.

Barbie Bassett never returned to her anchor spot after reciting the phrase “Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” during a March 8th broadcast while talking about the rapper’s line of wine.

According to The New York Post, Bassett even tweeted the phrase before in 2011, which has since been deleted.

The term “nizzle” is often used as slang for the n-word.

Charlamagne couldn’t believe the anchor had been fired over the phrase and even suggested she might not know what it truly meant.

“She can’t say, ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle?’ Oh, I guess cause nizzle is a derivative of the N-word. I’m saying that in context. I didn’t mean to say… I’m not using that word,” Charlamagne clarified.

“I don’t know if that’s fireable,” DJ Envy questioned.

“She might not even know what ‘Nizzle’ means, yo,” Charlamagne said. “I’m not like, come on, we got to like, stop man. That’s not a reason to fire that woman.”

Envy notated that the anchor has not released a statement about the situation.

“That’s the thing with hip hop, man. Hip-hop is so big and so mainstream and it’s just like, who can consume it and who can’t? You know what I mean?” Charlamagne said. “Who can repeat slang and who can’t?”

Envy also mentioned that Bassett has been with the company for over 20 years.

“She might be old. She probably has no idea nizzle is a derivative of the N-word,” Charlamagne explained.

“She’s probably a Snoop fan,” Envy said.

“That’s not a fireable offense. I hope she sues,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

