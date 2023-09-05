Charlamagne Praises Nikki Haley For Continuing to Push For Age Limits in Politics: ‘She Ain’t Say One Damn Thing Wrong!’

Charlamagne Tha God praised 2024 candidate Nikki Haley for continuing to push for age limits in politics and competency tests.

In the wake of mysterious issues plaguing Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, which has seen the 81-year-old leader space out twice while speaking to reporters, Haley has advocated once again for a “younger generation take over.” She even called the Senate “the most privileged nursing home in the country.”

On Sunday, Haley said simple mental competency tests for those over 75, should be administered for politicians along with a requirement that they turn over “notes from their doctors on mental capacity,” according to Politico.

Charlamagne praised Haley for pushing the idea on the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club.

“Nikki is absolutely right. She ain’t say one damn thing wrong,” Charlamagne said. “I’ll stop her when she stops telling the truth. We need term limits. And, you know, if you are going to stay in, you definitely need mental competency tests over the age of whatever.”

“I’ve been saying this for the longest,” co-host DJ Envy exclaimed. “And every time I say it, they say I’m attacking old people — No, but it’s not.”

Envy and Charlamagne noted that McConnell has frozen twice in front of the public while Senator Dianne Feinstein recently had to be reminded by her staff how she was going to vote on a particular bill.

As the conversation continued, co-host Tezlyn Figaro praised Haley as well.

“I like Nikki Haley. I like the fact that she made sure she included Democrats and Republicans in, you know, in her comments so that it was even across the board. And I just think she’s a smart lady and she’s also going up in the polls as well on the Republican side,” Figaro said.

“And we wouldn’t be having these conversations if there was an obvious cognitive decline. Folks, aren’t just saying this because these people are older. It’s because it’s obvious something is wrong,” Charlamagne added.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

