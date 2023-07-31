Charlamagne Says America Shouldn’t Have to Deal With Trump’s Legal Baggage: ‘This Can’t Be The Guy They Want Representing Them’

Charlamagne Tha God argued America has too many issues to deal with and former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal issues should not be one of them.

On the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to news of more Trump legal woes alongside co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro. Over the weekend, news broke that a Georgia prosecutor presiding over the investigation into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results will proceed with a grand jury indictment against Trump in the coming weeks.

On The Breakfast Club, Figaro outlined the possible charges facing the former president.

“Now what gets announced more nowadays, Donald Trump indictments or Nick Cannon having babies,” Charlamagne asked. “It’s like either Trump got another indictment or Nick got another baby on the way. Jesus Christ.”

The group also discussed how Trump called President Joe Biden “a dumb son of a bitch,” at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

“Well, I mean, Joe Biden could call him a criminal son of a bitch,” Charlamagne said. “You know what I mean? So, I mean, it can go both ways.”

“Nobody is above the law. And at some point, Americans even Trump supporters have to feel like this can’t be the guy they want representing them because America has too many issues, right? There’s too many things to deal with in America to have a president that has that much baggage and that much issues because he’s got his own distractions to deal with. Don’t you think?” Charlamagne asked.

