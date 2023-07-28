Charlamagne Says Dianne Feinstein’s Vote Should Be ‘Stricken From The Record’ After She Became Confused During Hearing

Charlamagne Tha God argued Friday that Senator Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) vote on the defense appropriations bill from Thursday should be stricken from the record after she required assistance in placing her vote.

The incident took place during a hearing on Thursday afternoon where Feinstein began a longwinded speech during the time in which she was supposed to either vote for or against the bill. Members of her staff rushed to her side and reminded her to “Just say aye.”

On the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the fumble alongside co-hosts DJ Envy, Tezlyn Figaro, and guest host Loren LoRosa.

Figaro explained the situation noting the Senator is 90 years old and has faced multiple calls for her to resign due to her health.

“There’s been a pattern of her just like — she’s kind of like out of it. She’s not there all the way,” LoRosa said, asking why the senator refuses to retire.

“Because this country is ridiculous Loren, and folks love to say people are being ageist. They love to scream ageism when the reality is there’s some things you are absolutely too old to do. And 90 years old is way too old to have to deal with the stress that comes with being a sitting Senator of the United States of America,” Charlamagne said.

The hosts debated the scope of capabilities for older people and noted that although their own grandparents were still active, it doesn’t mean older people are capable of combing through complex legislation.

“I mean, we gotta really just think about this,” Figaro said. “She’s voting on an appropriations bill. We’re talking about a major amount of money, billions of dollars. And you’re literally having to tell her, ‘Hey, just say aye.’ As if she’s just a puppet. Literally just in a shell. And I’m not saying that to be disrespectful, but we just have to really look at this, whether it’s Democrat — or what we saw this week with Mitch McConnell.”

McConnell made headlines earlier this week for freezing during a press conference and was ushered away by people from the podium.

“Between Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, President Biden about to say, ‘Hold my beer.’ Y’all about to see him do something amazing. Okay? Because he not gonna let them elders upstage him. Cause he’s been the king of cognitive decline,” Charlamagne joked.

As the conversation continued, the hosts raised concern over the help Feinstein received with the vote in which her aides were reminding her to vote yes on the bill.

“Isn’t that messed up? You can’t tell somebody to say aye, right? You can’t tell somebody what to say?” Charlamagne said.

“She’s just a glorified puppet. If she’s just up there like, ‘Hey just say, aye.’ I would think that vote should be stricken from the record. If she can’t make it on her own,” Charlamagne said.

