Charlamagne tha God spoke out about troubling comments from Kanye West and schooled the rapper with a history lesson Friday.

On The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne spoke candidly about West appearing on Infowars, the controversial radio show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

While West was on the show, he praised Hitler for having invented the highway system and the microphone. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West proclaimed.

Charlamagne debunked the idea that the Nazi leader invented the microphone and even gave credit to it’s true inventor.

After watching the clip from the interview, Charlamagne said, “Also man, Hitler did not invent highways. He did not invent microphones.”

“Even if he did, that does not justify the murder of 6 million people. No. Like, come on, bro,” he added, referencing the Holocaust.

“And by the way, the electric — electret microphone, that 90% of all mics used today are based on, was invented by a Black man. Okay, Dr. James West,” Charlamagne laughed. “All right. Kanye would know that if he actually read a book, right? Come on, man.”

Dr. James West patented the electret microphone in 1962 alongside his colleague Gerhard Sessler.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

