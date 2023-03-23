Charlamagne Tha God, suggested former President Donald Trump has some secret information pertaining to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ private life.

During the Thursday edition of his podcast, Brilliant Idiots, co-hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz, they discussed Trump’s possible indictment and the rivalry between him and DeSantis.

Earlier this week, DeSantis was asked about Trump’s legal issues, saying, “what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair — I can’t speak to that.”

This displeased Trump, who took to Truth Social to verbally punch back at “Meatball Ron.”

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!” Trump wrote.

To many, this implied that Trump was accusing DeSantis of being gay. A theory Charlamagne covered on his latest podcast.

“What’s interesting about that is — that probably would hurt Ron politically cause all of these people are hypocrites, right?” Charlamagne began, referencing DeSantis’ supporters.

“Because they believe in the Bible so much, but then a lot of them be on the down low and a lot of them be having boyfriends. But they’ll look at this and say, ‘Oh, you’re in a relationship with a man. I can’t vote for you. You’re going against what the Bible says.'” Charlamagne added.

When asked by Schulz if he believed DeSantis could be gay, Charlamagne said he had never thought of it.

“Why would Trump say that?” Schulz asked.

“Because he knows that could hurt him politically or there’s some pictures,” Charlamagne said. “He got something. He got something. That’s all I’m saying. He’s letting him know… ‘Fuck with me. You know I got it.'”

“That’s just a shot. Like, ‘Hey Ron. I was in there for four years, bruh. I know where all the bones are buried. Okay. And there was a couple in your asshole,” Charlamagne laughed.

Watch above via the Brilliant Idiots podcast.

