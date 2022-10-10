Charlamagne Tha God Eviscerates Kanye West: ‘How Do You as a Black Man Choose White Supremacy?’

Charlamagne Tha God has spoken out about Kanye West’s string of anti-Semitic tweets which resulted in his Twitter account being suspended.

On Sunday, Twitter confirmed to Deadline that they had suspended West’s Twitter account for a tweet from Saturday night.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West said. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

On the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne blasted the rapper — asking “how do you as a Black man wake up and choose white supremacy?”

“Like Kanye West woke up and just chose to be a Nazi one day? Like I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out and tells you how much he loves Hitler,” he added.

The radio host even pointed out that this new Tweet follows last weeks Paris fashion week show, that saw West debut a series of t-shirt designs with the slogan “White Lives Matter,”.

“Like in the span of a week, you use your energy to spew anti-Black slogans and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Like you might as well call him KK-Kanye at this point,” Charlamagne concluded.

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

