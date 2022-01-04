Despite having a cable show on Comedy Central, radio host Charlamagne tha God said one of his favorite networks to watch is Fox News.

“Chadwick Moore was on one of my favorite networks to watch,” Charlamagne said while giving out his first “Donkey Of The Day” of 2022. “This may come as a shock to some of y’all, some of y’all it may not. But Fox News. I love Fox News, guys.”

Charlamagne proceeded to explain that he loves the network for multiple reasons. “It is highly entertaining,” he said. “I’m the type of person I cannot live in an echo chamber. I refuse. I have to hear all sides. I like hearing things that challenge what I believe, that challenge what I think. And you know, I guess sometimes I learn things. And did I mention that Fox News is highly entertaining?”

Charlamagne then played a clip of Chadwick Moore claiming that getting a vasectomy makes you, “Less of a man.”

“Are you not entertained?” Charlamagne said in response to the clip. “Like I said I enjoy Fox News because it’s entertaining.”

