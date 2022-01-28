Charlamagne tha God said he doesn’t understand why people allow themselves to become bothered with Tucker Carlson because the Fox News host is purposely trying to get a rise out of people.

“Tucker Carlson’s my favorite talking head,” the radio host said on the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

“This guy don’t play bro,” Comedian and co-host of The Brilliant Idiots Andrew Shultz responded.

“Tucker knows he’s fucking with people,” Charlamagne continued. “But he does this knowing that people are going to get mad. He does this knowing people are going to repost and be like, ‘This is what y’all call news?’ He’s playing. Why are you even paying any attention?”

Charlamagne argued that Carlson maintains strong ratings because he captures the attention of both fans and critics alike.

“And you wonder why his ratings are so high?” Charlamange said. “Because the people that love him are tuning in and the people that hate him were tuning in. The people that love him are sharing his content. People that hate him was sharing his content. And there’s nothing we like better on social media than a goddamn debate.”

Charlamagne explained every time there’s outrage over Carlson’s comments, only one person comes out on top. “Guess who wins? Tucker fucking Carlson.”

Listen above via The Brilliant Idiots Podcast.

