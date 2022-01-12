Radio host Charlemagne Tha God accused the media of exploiting NBA champion Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status to drive clicks.

“I didn’t understand why everybody was coming down so hard on Kyrie the individual,” Charlemagne said on The Limits with Jay Williams podcast. “Kyrie the individual simply made a choice. Kyrie’s making the choice to sit out games, he’s making the choice to miss money. That’s on him.”

Charlemagne continued that the focus needs to be on the NBA players who are vaccinated, not the ones who aren’t. “I would rather focus on the fact that — 96 % of the NBA is vaccinated. If all of yall are so pro-vax, then how come you’re not telling that story? If you want to encourage people to go out there and get vaccinated why not go tell the story of the 96 % of the NBA that is vaxxed?” he added. “All these other superstars that are vaxxed, the LeBron’s, the Steph Curry’s, focus on them.”

Charlemagne said the media can’t stay away from Kyrie being unvaccinated because it helps with their ratings. “Why are we so hell-bent on focusing on that brother? Why? It brings clicks. It brings headlines. It brings attention,” he said. “It’s like if we take the brother out to the square and cut his head off in front of everybody. People will want to see that blood,” he added. “That’s whack to me.”

Listen above via The Limits with Jay Williams podcast.

