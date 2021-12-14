Charles Barkley revealed how much money his first agent stole from him, and it’s obvious why the TNT analyst still holds a grudge.

“I probably got cheated out of 100 million dollars,” Barkley said on SiriusXM’s Lets Go! podcast. “My first agent was a crook. He stole all my money.”

Barkley claims the relationship with his agent left him with nothing. “After four years I was broke,” Barkley said. “I don’t want to mention his name. Lance Lesnick, that’s that asshole’s name. He stole all my money.”

Barkley reflected on the soured relationship with Lesnick while weighing in on former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen’s feud with Michael Jordan over contracts, among other issues.

“Scottie did wait until the middle of the season to have surgery because he was upset about his contract,” Barkley said.

“I don’t know why Scottie is mad at Michael because I think his agent stole his money and he wanted some security,” he argued. “When you sign a deal you sign a deal. It is what it is. That’s not Michael’s fault.”

Barkley concluded that having Lesnick as his manager and subsequently losing $100 million was, “Stupid.” “I have to own it,” Barkley said.

Listen above via SiriusXM

