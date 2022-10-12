Charlie Kirk Calls ‘Empathy’ a New Age Term That ‘Does a Lot of Damage’

Radio host Charlie Kirk expressed his dislike for the term “empathy,” during a recent episode of his show.

On the Wednesday edition of his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, he mentioned why he can’t stand the word while discussing the upcoming midterm elections.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Kirk mentioned how former President Bill Clinton made strides by repeatedly saying “I feel your pain” while on the campaign trail.

Kirk said the new strategy for the Democratic party is to say “you’re not in pain.”

“The new communication strategy is not to do what Bill Clinton used to do, where he would say, ‘I feel your pain.’ Instead, it is to say ‘you’re actually not in pain.’ So let’s just — a little very short clip. Bill Clinton in the 1990s, it was all about empathy and sympathy,” Kirk said.

“I can’t stand the word empathy actually. I think empathy is a made-up, New Age term that — it does a lot of damage, but it is very effective when it comes to politics,” he added.

“Sympathy I prefer more than empathy,” Kirk said, “That’s a separate topic for a different time.”

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com