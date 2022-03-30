Conservative activist Charlie Kirk expressed his hope that more people will take matters into their own hands when it comes to trans athletes participating in sporting events.

Speaking at a TPUSA Saving America tour stop in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Kirk said, “Where are the men? So, here’s where I’m really upset is that we believe that men are protectors– protectors of the innocent, protectors of what is the natural law. I’m not going to say that women don’t have fight in them. But men need to lead.”

Kirk was discussing Lia Thomas, a trans athlete who recently won the NCAA Division 1 national championship.

“At the NCAA tournament what I would’ve loved to have seen in a different America – in a 1950s America, let me tell you what would’ve happened,” Kirk exclaimed. “The fathers of every other competitor would’ve come down out of the stands and formed a line in front of William Thomas and saying, ‘Hey tough guy, you want to get in a pool? Cause you’re going to have to come through us.’”

Kirk continued, “Women have been left to fend for themselves, and guess what? Now, men are terrorizing them. William Thomas is a man terrorizing other women. Why are we putting up with this? And the reason is because we’ve allowed men to become weak!”

Kirk concluded, “My patience has run thin. And so here is my challenge for every man across America. This is happening in your local school board, it’s not a matter of showing up to meetings and all this. You need to intervene. You need to show up to the sporting event and be like ‘this is not happening actually. You’re not competing against my daughter. She has XX chromosomes, you have XY chromosomes, get off the court, get out of the pool’. It’s not going to happen anymore.

Listen above via the Charlie Kirk YouTube channel.

