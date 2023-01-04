Charlie Kirk Calls Nomination of Black Republican for Speaker ‘Affirmative Action’

Commentator Charlie Kirk likened the nomination of Republican Rep. Byron Donalds for Speaker of the House to a display of affirmative action.

On Wednesday, Donalds was nominated for Speaker by 20 members. The congressman is currently serving his second term out of Florida and is one of two Black Republicans in the House.

On the Wednesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk reacted to the nomination of Donalds by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

“Byron Donalds, who has not self-selected a run for the Speaker, has been nominated by one of his colleagues, Chip Roy,” Kirk said.

“I find the whole thing to be rather ingenious by the House Freedom Caucus. Now, I don’t like this affirmative action stuff,” he clarified.

“I find it nauseating — ‘We have two black people running’ — skin color means nothing!” he said.

Kirk referenced a moment from Roy’s nomination remarks where the representative pointed out that “for the first time in history, there have been two Black Americans placed in nomination for Speaker of the House.”

“Chip Roy, who I consider to be a friend and really smart, sort of contradicted himself there. He’s like, ‘We have two black people running for Speaker of the House and we don’t care about skin color and we care about the content of one’s character.’ So — and then he did say that Byron’s character is terrific, which by the way, I can attest to that,” Kirk said.

“I know Byron really well. His wife runs a charter school. They homeschool their kids,” Kirk added.

Despite his comments on affirmative action, Kirk said the race for Speaker was about to get “very, very interesting.”

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

