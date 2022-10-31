Charlie Kirk Calls on ‘Amazing Patriot’ to Bail Out Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker: ‘Bail Him Out and Then Go Ask Him Some Questions’

Commentator Charlie Kirk made an impassioned plea for someone in his audience to bail out David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi on Friday.

During the Monday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, he called on an “amazing patriot” to take action.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Kirk said, “Politico says, ‘top Republicans reject any link between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault.’ Of course, you should reject any link!”

“Why is the Republican party — why is the conservative movement to blame for gay, schizophrenic, nudists that are hemp jewelry makers, breaking into somebody’s home or maybe not breaking into somebody’s home? Why are we to blame for that exactly?” Kirk questioned.

“And why is he still in jail? Why has he not been bailed out? By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out. I bet his bail’s like thirty or forty thousand bucks,” Kirk said. DePape is currently being held without bail with nine felony counts and one misdemeanor.

“Bail him out and then go ask him some questions. I wonder what his bail is? They’re going after him with attempted murder, political assassination, all this sort of stuff. I’m not qualifying it. I think it’s awful,” Kirk clarified.

“It’s not right. But why is it that in Chicago you’re able to commit murder and be out the next day?” he asked.

Back in 2021, Kirk heavily criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to bail out protesters who were involved in the riots after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

“Could you imagine the outrage if any Republicans donated to bail the Capitol Hill Rioters out of jail right now—the way Kamala Harris encouraged her supporters to do with the terrorists who burned down Minneapolis through the Minnesota Freedom Fund?” he said.

Could you imagine the outrage if any Republicans donated to bail the Capitol Hill Rioters out of jail right now—the way Kamala Harris encouraged her supporters to do with the terrorists who burned down Minneapolis through the Minnesota Freedom Fund? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2021

Listen above The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com