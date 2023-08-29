Charlie Kirk Calls on Ron DeSantis to Donate His Super PAC Money to Trump: ‘He Would Be Hero Status in the Republican Party!’

Charlie Kirk propositioned 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis to return to Florida and donate his Super PAC money to help former President Donald Trump win the presidency.

Kirk proposed the idea, saying the selfless act would paint DeSantis as a GOP hero, on the Tuesday edition of his radio show, The Charlie Kirk Show.

“Ron DeSantis’ super PAC sitting on $110 million, has just said that they are doing a $12 million ad placement right now to support Ron DeSantis. I think Ron DeSantis is a great governor. Why is he trying to ruin his political career right now?” Kirk, a pro-Trump organizer, asked.

“Spend that money to help us win in the general? Why are you buying ads to make consultants rich in Iowa? Just say, ‘Look, I’m going to go be governor of Florida and turn Florida into the most Republican state. I’m going to deploy my $100 million to help us defeat Joe Biden.’ He would be hero status in the Republican Party!” Kirk insisted, adding:

Win or lose, he would look magnanimous. He would look like a confident leader. He would look like he is bigger than just the personal pettiness that’s going on right now.

Kirk said by not pivoting to support Trump, DeSantis was practically lighting all of that money on fire.

“Instead, you might as well just burn that money. Donald Trump will be the nominee absent an unforeseen black swan event. We need that money as a movement right now, and you’re lighting it on fire. Lighting it on fire. This is why the Democrats are so confident. They’re so cocky. Indict Trump, weigh him down. Make the Republicans fight amongst themselves. Burn the money. Do the boring stuff in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, and squeak out a win. And meanwhile, we’re worried about a vanity project. It’s got to change very soon,” Kirk said.

