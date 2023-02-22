Charlie Kirk Claims GA Jury Forewoman is ‘Witch’ Trying to ‘Put Spell’ on Trump, Cites Her Pinterest Posts About ‘Herbs’

Political commentator Charlie Kirk apparently believes the Georgia jury forewoman involved in the election crimes case regarding Trump is a practicing witch.

Emily Kohrs — or, as Kirk has affectionately labeled her, “Harry Potter Girl” — appeared on various news outlets Tuesday offering an inside look at the grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

After her media appearances were circulated far and wide, Kirk suggested that Kohrs was a closeted “witch,” thanks in part to the discovery of her Pinterest page.

On the Wednesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk broke down his findings and even shared a personal story of a witch encounter he claimed to have had in 2021.

“I saw a clip of her this morning and as soon as I saw it, I said, ‘Oh wow, they have a Harry Potter girl running Trump’s grand jury,'” Kirk said. “There is a culture that was created, especially with millennials, where they got super obsessed about Harry Potter and they talk a certain way and they giggle a certain way.”

“She thinks she’s a witch…And it turns out that my suspicion actually was totally and completely correct. We found her Pinterest page, the Harry Potter girl’s Pinterest page,” Kirk exclaimed.

After explaining a few of her previous media appliances, Kirk elaborated on the research he found on Kohrs’ Pinterest page.

“She posts on her social media page about herbs, about casting a circle — demonic circles, how to cast spells. Not a joke. This is all on her social media page. She actually is a witch. She’s into witchcraft,” Kirk said.

“And as soon as I saw a video of her, I said, ‘Whoa, that is someone who thinks they’re Hermione Granger,” Kirk said referencing the famous Harry Potter character.

He also analyzed the clip of Kohrs expressing her excitement that she would potentially swear in former President Donald Trump if he were indicted.

“That’s really creepy and weird. Would you wanna like vex him or put a spell on him?” Kirk asked, which he later corrected to “hex him.”

Charlie Kirk claims witches may have made him sick pic.twitter.com/8VzTh26DMB — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 22, 2023

After Kirk went to a commercial break, he began to get a flood of emails from viewers advising him to not make fun of witches, warning the young radio star that they have lots of power.

“That’s not true. They do not have a lot of power, but they do have some, if they’re really into it. I do believe there’s some very dark spiritual implications and dynamics here,” he said.

“I was once speaking at Legacy Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the ‘Land of Enchantment,’ which is, in my opinion, the most outwardly pagan state remaining in America,” Kirk said. “I was talking about how I believe marriage was between one man and one woman.”

Kirk alleges that at that point during his speech “three witches” came up to the stage and started saying stuff to him.

“Maybe it was a coincidence, maybe it wasn’t, but I got super sick right after that,” Kirk said. “That was pretty chilling.”

Kirk later posted the Pinterest evidence on Twitter.

Emily Kohrs, the foreperson on the Trump grand jury in Georgia, really putting the WITCH in Witch Hunt. pic.twitter.com/BghMzoAnOU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 22, 2023

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

