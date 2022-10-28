Charlie Kirk Compares Elon Musk’s Purchase of Twitter to Fall of the Berlin Wall

Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and many commentators, including Charlie Kirk, are celebrating the $44 billion dollar deal.

In a clip from today’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show highlighted by Jason Campbell, Kirk celebrated Musk’s purchase.

“I’m gonna say some things that people might deem to be controversial. I actually might say some things that people might say are a little bit exaggerated,” Kirk warned before starting the conversation. “I’m gonna provide evidence and I’m going to support them.”

“Elon Musk now owns Twitter. The head of Twitter is gone. Their entire censorship regime is gone,” he celebrated.

“It is like the liberation of France from the National Socialist Workers Party. It’s like the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Kirk continued.

Kirk said the fall of Twitter’s “gestapo” was credited to Musk, a man who can’t be controlled.

“The censorship Stazi, the Gestapo that excommunicated the Babylon Bee and Dr. (Robert) Malone and Donald Trump and the restriction on speech. It is gone because of who? A man that the entire uni-party can’t control.”

Musk closed the deal with Twitter on Thursday and wasted no time “cleaning house.”

Upon his takeover, he promptly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

