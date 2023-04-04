Charlie Kirk Demands His Followers ‘Grieve’ Trump Porn Star Hush Money Arraignment: Today is ‘A Funeral’

Radio host and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk compared former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday to a funeral.

On the Tuesday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show the host was joined by TPUSA’s Jack Posobiec who was in New York City.

“Even if you think Donald Trump is the worst president ever, and he’s a narcissist — this is a bad day for the nation, period. The left is euphoric. This is a ghastly display. There is no going back from this. The damage will be for multiple generations. There is no recovering, there is no healing,” Kirk said.

As the conversation continued, Kirk said escalation was the goal behind these charges.

“They had a decision to make. They could have said, ‘Hey guys, we do not want to escalate. We know what it’s going to mean if we indict Donald Trump.’ They want the escalation. The escalation is exactly how they think they’re gonna remain powerful,” Kirk said.

Kirk even referred to the situation as a funeral.

“This is a bad day for America. This is unspeakably evil, what they are doing to our republic. It’s a funeral,” Kirk insisted. “When you go to a funeral, you don’t kind of turn around and you say, ‘Hey, you know, what’s the good news here?’ You kind of realize the time, place, and manner in the setting that you’re saying goodbye to something. And that’s what we’re doing today. Not fun, not joyful.”

Speaking with Posobiec in New York City, he also compared the events to a funeral.

“You can hear the helicopters flying overhead. The sirens going on. This is — we are witnessing, Charlie, a funeral procession for our republic,” Posobiec added.

“Jack, I think you pinpointed something. We’ve been calling it a funeral. It’s a funeral for our republic –funeral for the country that existed,” Kirk said. “And we’re gonna talk about what we can do. That doesn’t mean that we’re now going to give up, but there is a moment where today you must grieve. You must acknowledge and admit this is nasty. This is ghastly, this is disgusting, and this is wrong.”

“You cannot lie to yourself,” Kirk insisted. “This has never been done before. They’re doing it for absolutely immoral, illegal, and unconstitutional reasons. You have to go through the process of mourning. And then you must remember the pit in your stomach of seeing Donald Trump, a dually elected president perp walked for the first time in American history by these political cockroaches.”

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com