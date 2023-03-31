Charlie Kirk Rages Against Trump Indictment: ‘Is This a Legal Pearl Harbor?’

Pro-Trump student organizer and radio host Charlie Kirk questioned the indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying that this marks the point of no return.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show which featured Mike Davis from the Article 3 project. A clip from their exchange began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Mike, how should we think about this? — Are we ever going back, is this a quote ‘Day that will live in infamy?’ Is this a legal Pearl Harbor? — if I’m being hyperbolic, correct me,” Kirk said.

“No, this is absolutely, crossing the Rubicon here,” Davis replied.

“The Democrats have crossed the Rubicon. They have this Soros-funded Manhattan DA bringing these bogus trumped-up charges against President Trump. This is purely political,” Davis said referencing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Davis said that this was bad for America but “very good for Alvin Bragg’s political career in Manhattan.”

“We must make them pay a price — and a penalty,” Kirk insisted. “We have to start indicting them. — I don’t say that with delight or joy. I don’t like saying that. But we have no choice.”

“They have left us with no choice. They have declared, quote-unquote, ‘the Roman Civil War.’ Right? They crossed the Rubicon. So what are we gonna do? Just say, ‘Well, you know, we’re better than this.’ Man. The system is cracking in front of our eyes. I totally agree. And there is one side that is acting like Stalinists and another side that’s acting like the Vichy French,” Kirk said.

