Chris Long Points Out Absurdity Of Reporters Being Allowed in NFL Locker Rooms: ‘Why The F*ck Can Ya’ll Walk In And We Are Half Naked?’

“Why the fuck can y’all walk in and we are half naked?” Long said on the Two Writers Slinging Yang podcast. “In no other workplace in America are you expected to be putting your clothes on and somebody’s going to talk to you. And there’s going to be cameras.”

Long continued that even when reporters are interviewing his teammates after a game it violates his privacy.

“Brandon Graham’s locker is next to mine and he has 40 reporters around him and someone is bumping into my naked ass,” he said. “I’m at work! I feel like because we get paid so much money and we’re such macho dudes that everybody is like ‘fuck em.'”

Long then correctly pointed out that media members being allowed to talk to half naked individuals would never be permissible in any other profession.

“If you think about it, what other workplace in America would that be okay?” the host of Green Light with Chris Long podcast said.

“When I floated this to certain reporters — they were dismissive of it, like ‘you’ll be okay.’ And I’m like, ‘oh, so you see my balls every day and all I get is a ‘you’ll be okay?’ Your lifeblood is talking to me and I’m providing you a story and I have to do it naked and that’s just the way it is? You know what I mean? It’s kind of fucked up, if you think about it.”

