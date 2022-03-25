Comedian Ali Siddiq Tells Joe Rogan He’s Against ‘Being Gay and Having a F*cking Kid’

Comedian Ali Siddiq shared his pointed opinions on same-sex couples in a discussion with Joe Rogan over the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Rogan explained the bill to Siddiq who became visibly upset on Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Siddiq began to explain that, in his opinion, having his 8-year-old son share a classroom with a child of a same-sex couple would be challenging for him.

“You want to send my son home to me and you want me to fucking lie to him about — because my son don’t understand — If we have two dogs outside that are both boy dogs there’s no puppy out there,” Siddiq said. “What do you want me to say to my son? Do you want me to make sense of your shit or you want me to tell him the truth?”

Rogan chimed in offering solutions for how he could handle the conversation with his son. “If you have two guys and they have a kid you can say they adopted the kid, they’re married and they adopted a kid. You could say they hired a lady to have their kids,” Rogan said.

“My son wants to know why in the fuck does two men live in a house together with a kid,” Siddiq said. “You cannot explain to this boy!”

Rogan looked puzzled, and asked, “you can’t explain gay people to him?”

“Now I gotta explain that this is not how shit goes,” Saddiq responded. He continued to argue that the idea of a same-sex couple would not make sense to his son and “don’t make sense to his goddamn 48-year-old father either.

“If I decide that women aren’t in the cards for me, that that’s not what I want,” Siddiq continued. “Then I should forfeit the right to try to have a fucking kid too. Cause you not doing the steps to make a kid.”

“So you think, if someone is gay, if they have a gay relationship — no kids?” asked Rogan.

“No kids,” Siddiq quickly answered. Rogan then asked about adoption to which Siddiq grew more agitated. “They shouldn’t have kids. You’re not doing — you’re not in the space for children…You want to put someone in a position to be fucked up. It’s like getting a dog but not having no fucking place for the dog to be.”

“A kid who gets adopted by gay parents, you feel like, automatically they’re gonna get fucked up?” Rogan asked.

Siddiq yelled, “They’re gonna be fucked up automatically!”

Rogan then began to tell a story about his neighbors back in California that hired a surrogate to carry their baby. He explained that he was very close to the family, knew them for over eight years, and their child hung out with his children. “He seemed OK to me,” Rogan remarked.

Siddiq’s face dropped and he went silent. Rogan began to laugh, “You don’t think that’s possible? You have a look on your face like there’s no fucking way. Look at the look on your face.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com