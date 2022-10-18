Conan O’Brien Laments the Polarization Of America’s Far Left And Right: ‘We Need To Be Listening to Each Other’

Comedian Conan O’Brien expressed his frustration over the political divide in America during a recent interview.

Speaking on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, the former NBC and TBS late night host argued the media downplays the complexity of the political divide in America.

“When you talk about trying to bridge these gaps and seeing how polarized things are, I think we all noticed that,” O’Brien said.

“Someone used a really good word for it, which is people are ‘siloed.’ Meaning the way a missile is in a silo, if you’re on the far Right, you’re in your silo and if you’re on the far Left, you’re in your silo and there’s no interaction between the two,” he added.

O’Brien believes bridging that gap is far more complicated than we understand.

“I keep thinking — what is the basis of that? And what I keep think — this idea recently that I’m thinking about, which is I’m tired of people pretending that it’s simple when it’s life is extremely complicated,” he said.

“And I think more and more that — and I’m talking about both sides, if you’re on the far Right and you’re watching that kind of media, everyone is saying ‘It’s really simple. Here’s what we have to do. We have to get back to the good old days. And it can be, you know — here are the six things we have to do. And it’s very simple.’ And that feels wrong to me,” O’Brien added.

“And then I look at the — sometimes the far Left and they’re saying the same thing … And I think it is incredibly complicated. And so I just like it when I talk to people who admit it’s complicated. Life is complicated, solutions are complicated, so we need to be listening to each other,” he said. “Maybe let the person finish their sentence before you cut them off and say, ‘No, you’re wrong. It’s really simple.'”

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

