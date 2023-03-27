Daily Wire Host Michael Knowles Says ‘White People Are The Least Racist People in the World ‘

Daily Wire host Michael Knowles alleged that white people “are just not racist” in response to CNN’s Don Lemon accusing former President Donald Trump of being racist toward Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The conversation occurred on the Monday edition of The Michael Knowles Show, where he played a clip of Lemon accusing the former president of being racist or “racist adjacent.” A clip from the episode began to circulate on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

Knowles referenced Lemon’s comments as the “oldest democrat trick in the book,” by resorting to accusing someone of being racist. Trump recently attacked Bragg, the first Black man to be elected Manhattan DA, as a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.” The jab was widely condemned as a racist attack with antisemitic undertones.

As he continued, Knowles said, “White people generally are the least racist people on earth. I mean that in a very technical way. There have been studies of racial consciousness. White people have the lowest racial consciousness by a country mile.”

“Every other race of people has a much higher racial consciousness, a much higher in-group preference. White people just are not racist. You can say whatever you want about White people. You can say they have bad taste in music. Their food isn’t spicy enough, but you can’t say they’re racist,” he added.

Knowles also noted that White people are actually discriminated against when it comes to things like the hiring process and college admissions.

“White people are the least racist people in the world and in the United States, the White people are pretty much the only victims of formal de jure systemic racism. Asians get lumped in a little bit too, but White people and Asians to some degree are the only group where you can say, ‘Okay, you’re White. We’re gonna discriminate against you for the purposes of college admissions, for the purposes of hiring, for the purposes of whatever on the basis of your race,'” Knowles said.

“So the racism charge generally falls flat. The racism charge against Trump definitely falls flat and they don’t have any other charge. So what are they gonna do? What are they gonna say? Are they even gonna indict him anymore? The media, the liberal media are turning on the indictment itself, okay? Cause they’ve got nothing,” he added.

Watch above via The Michael Knowles Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com