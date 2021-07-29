Daily Wire podcaster Andrew Klaven suggested that women shouldn’t be allowed to join the U.S. military in any function related to combat.

In an appearance on the Daily Wire podcast of Candace Owens podcast, Klaven was asked what he thinks about women being entered into the draft. His answer: “I’m entirely opposed to it, I’m entirely opposed to women in combat roles.”

Klaven added that he’s “fine” with women in the military as ancillary staff, but “the whole point of the military is men killing other men. I think that women who leave their children behind and go overseas are doing a terrible disservice to their children and their families.”

He continued:

I love the people who do it, I understand they are service people, I understand they have served, but I think our society should just say “killing is something that men do.” Ninety-five percent of crimes, I think, are committed by men, we are the people who do this stuff, and I think we should keep it that way.

Klaven’s comments come after the Senate Armed Services Committee recently approved legislation that would require both men and women to register in the event of a military draft. The United States hasn’t had a draft since the Vietnam War, but the new policy bill legally puts both genders on equal grounds if conscription is re-instituted under the Military Selective Service.

Meanwhile, military combat jobs have been open to women since 2016, and according to recent data from the Department of Defense, women on active duty account for approximately 17 percent of America’s enlisted forces

Listen above.

