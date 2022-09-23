Daily Wire Launches New Show on Sports and ‘Wokeism’ From ESPN Reporter Who Left Network Over Vaccine Mandate

The Daily Wire has announced yet another new show on their lineup, this one focusing on the intersection of sports and politics and hosted by a former ESPN reporter ousted for defying Covid rules.

The show, BreakAways, will be hosted by former ESPN sideline reporter, Allison Williams.

Williams made headlines in 2021 for leaving ESPN and it’s parent company Walt Disney after they began to require Covid vaccines for employment. Williams was refused a religious exemption from the mandate and decided to part ways with the company.

Less than one week after announcing her departure from the sports network, Williams joined The Daily Wire, the media company of Ben Shapiro, where she planned to host a new sports show.

The trailer for BreakAways premiered on Friday and teases a strong lineup of guests including UFC President Dana White and basketball stars Jonathan Isaac, and Enes Kanter Freedom, along with former Washington State University coach Nick Rolovich.

“My name is Alison Williams. I was a host and reporter at ESPN, but forced off the sidelines for refusing the COVID vaccine,” Williams said in the trailer. “Now I’m traveling across America, talking to some of the biggest names in sports to hear their thoughts on wokeness being injected into our favorite pastimes.”

According to the Daily Wire, the show will feature Williams interviewing “athletes from different sports and backgrounds who share one common trait: they risked everything to take a stand for their beliefs.”

The show is set to debut Friday night.

