Dennis Prager Explains That Drag Shows Are Not The Same As The 1993 Film ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’: ‘The Damage is Not Worth the Fun’

Political commentator Dennis Prager explained to his audience during a recent episode of his podcast that drag shows are much different than the movie Mrs. Doubtfire.

During the Friday edition of The Dennis Prager Show he explained his reasoning. A clip from the conversation began circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“So, first of all, I personally don’t find it funny. I mean, if it’s a routine, like what was the one, the famous movie, Mrs. What — what was it called?” Prager asked.

“Doubtfire,” a producer whispered off-camera.

“Mrs. Doubtfire, that’s different. It was a middle-aged guy as a dowdy woman. And you know, the travails that ensued — it — that was a comedy. Okay? But in general, drag queen shows are not Mrs. Doubtfire,” Prager clarified.

Prager said not accepting drag shows is a means to preserving the Bible.

“For many there was a sexual element, certainly for the performers. Would you like to perform in a dress or in a skirt or whatever other women’s clothing would be involved?” Prager asked.

“Secondly, I wouldn’t attend because I actually take the Bible seriously and it says, ‘A man shall not wear a women’s clothing.’ I want to preserve the order that the Bible has established, and it’s an order built on distinctions,” he explained.

“One of them is male/female. When you shatter the distinction in dress, you begin the process of shattering the distinction. So I think that the damage is not worth the fun,” Prager said.

The 1993 film starred Robin Williams whose character loses his children in a divorce custody battle. As a means of maintaining a bond with his children, he dons prosthetics and women’s clothing to portray himself as an English nanny that’s hired to take care of his children.

Watch above The Dennis Prager Show.

