‘Elon, You Gotta Make an Offer They Can’t Refuse’: Joe Rogan Guest Says Musk Bungled @ElonJet Fiasco

Joe Rogan questioned Elon Musk’s recent decision to temporarily ban a Twitter account that posted the location of his private jet.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with stand-up comic Brian Simpson about current events.

At one point in the conversation, Simpson brought up Musk banning the account, which has since been reinstated.

Musk banned the account earlier this month, citing safety concerns.

On Rogan’s podcast, the host questioned how banning the account would dissuade other people from doing the same thing.

“I think he’s putting it together from publicly available information, but it’s still a little creepy,” Simpson said.

“What is the point?” Rogan asked.

Both referenced Musk having offered the man who runs the account, Jack Sweeney, $5,000 to stop posting back in November 2021.

“He says it’s a safety issue,” Simpson said. “And I feel like if the richest man in the world is telling you, ‘Hey man, what you doing making me feel unsafe and I need you to stop and here’s some money.’ I think you gotta take that deal.”

Sweeney allegedly made a counter offer to Musk of $50,000, which fell through.

“Elon, you gotta make an offer they can’t refuse,” Simpson said.

“But here’s the problem. How does this prevent other people from doing the exact same thing and doing the same thing, trying to get more money. Like when does that end? If that, if that’s an industry now? Tracking Elon’s jet?”

“That’s also why I think it was a mistake to go public with it. Because the DMs weren’t public until he made them public. Until the guy running the account made it public,” Simpson clarified.

“But is it a mistake for him because it’s getting him a lot of attention. People are paying attention to it. He might be able to monetize it. It’s weird though. It’s definitely weird and I would not like it at all. I don’t think it’s a nice thing to do,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com