Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her to ‘Stop Being Such a P***y’ While Filming Action-Packed ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Actress Emily Blunt reveals an interesting interaction she had with co-star Tom Cruise while the pair filmed the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow.

While speaking with the hosts of the SmartLess podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Blunt discussed the filming process.

As the hosts began to rave over what an incredible film it was, Arnett asked, “Emily, can you talk a little bit about that experience of that film? Because if I — again, you trained so super hard. Didn’t you injure yourself a couple times?”

“I did. I did,” Blunt said. “I still sort of have this injury that sustains from it and I think, you know, ’cause it was before I had kids.”

“It was, nine, ten years ago we did it and it was my first foray into action. And as Tom said, rather unreassuringly when we started, he goes, ‘This is the deep end of action for me.’ And I was like, if you are saying that, like we are in trouble, you know?” Blunt added.

“What was the stunt?” Bateman asked.

“Well we had to wear these really enormous robotic suits, which I think would’ve been great if they could have CGI’d them,” Blunt began.

“But we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way. And you know, when you hear the word tactile, you’re like, that sounds nice and cozy. Like, there was nothing cozy about wearing these suits. Like, mine was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy,” she said.

Blunt recalled the first time she put on the costume, she began to cry in front of Cruise.

“The first time I put it on, I just started to cry. Just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn’t know what to do and he just stared at me. He was like, ‘I know, I know,'” she said.

“And I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m gonna get through this shoot.’ And I started to cry. I was like, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ And he literally goes — he stared at me for a long time not knowing what to do. And he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p*ssy. Okay.'” Blunt laughed.

“Nice, Good for Tom,” Bateman joked.

“No way,” gasped Hayes.

“And I did laugh and then we got through it,” Blunt clarified.

Listen above via SmartLess podcast.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com