Even Charlie Kirk Thinks Trump Would Get Crushed in Speaker Race — By a Whopping 120 Republican Votes

Charlie Kirk, a longtime media ally of former President Donald Trump, gave a blunt assessment of the former president’s chances of becoming Speaker of the House.

During the Thursday broadcast of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk said that his email inbox was full of people suggesting the former president take the spot that Kevin McCarthy wants so badly.

But Kirk suggested that the margin of defeat for Trump would be even bigger than McCarthy’s. A clip from the show began circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters.

“The number one email we’re getting right now is Donald Trump for speaker of the House,” Kirk said. “He wouldn’t win and he doesn’t want it.”

“Because you think 20 Republicans not wanting Kevin McCarthy is decisive. There’s probably 120 Republicans that do not want it. And that’s another important thing is that yes, the 20 Freedom Caucus members do have power right now, they are the swing voters,” he reminded.

Kirk even suggested that the longer it takes for a deal to happen, the more likely “RINOS” in the house will try to work with Democrats.

“But if this continues to go without taking a good deal, do not be surprised if those 50 to 75 more rhino types start to get very angry that Congress is being — just going in that direction, even though that is much more in our philosophically congruent of our worldview and they start going and caucusing with Democrats,” he said.

“That’s not gonna happen today,” Kirk assured. “But there are conversations right now to help form a coalition government effectively eliminating the Republican House majority.”

Kirk even suggested that Trump should be the one helping to strike the deal in D.C.

“And no, just to be clear, I do not think Donald Trump would win the Speaker of the House race. I do not. There are at least a hundred very moderate Republicans that are saying they’re only gonna vote for McCarthy, but that’s why I said yesterday, Donald Trump should be there negotiating the deal,” he said.

“I think it’s a mistake for Donald Trump not to be in DC helping negotiate the deal. He wants to be president in 2024, help get the impossible deal done. I think it’s a missed opportunity. I really do,” Kirk concluded.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

