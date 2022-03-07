Joe Rogan wished former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez had succeeded in his alleged attempt to kill a man charged with molesting one of his family members.

Rogan spoke to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on Friday for his podcast. The conversation wound up focusing on how Velasquez was recently arrested in California for allegedly attempting to shoot a man after a violent car chase. According to reports on the incident, Velasquez was trying to shoot Harry Goularte, who was out on bail after being accused of repeatedly molesting a close relative of Velasquez.

Speaking to Bisping about the case, Rogan called the alleged molestation “sick” while Bisping said “It’s beyond sick. That guy deserves everything that Cain did.”

“My only wish is that [Velasquez] did it with his hands,” Rogan said. “My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f*cking car, and beat him to death. F*ck you.”

“Even that would’ve been too good for him,” Bisping responded.

Police reports on the incident say the attack took place when Velasquez shot at Goularte, his mother, and his stepfather while he was pursuing their vehicle. Goularte’s stepfather was driving the car and got hit by a bullet during the encounter.

The former UFC champ was taken into custody over the incident and has been awaiting arraignment at the Santa Clara County jail. He is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Listen above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

