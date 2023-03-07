Four-Time Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Blasts Ceremony as ‘Awards Convention’: ‘It’s Like a Car Show’

Actress Frances McDormand blasted the Oscars ceremony as nothing more than a “car show,” during a recent interview.

In a conversation, with former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, McDormand, whose nominated for another Oscar for the March 12th ceremony, was veiled on whether or not she would be in attendance on Sunday.

“Are you going this year?” Clinton asked.

“Our film has been invited,” McDormand said referencing her 2022 film, Women Talking.

Clinton asked once again if McDormand would be making an appearance.

“Well, you know what, Hillary, it is something to talk about because it’s a weird — in my little pocket of the universe called the film industry, which is, in fact, I want to remind everyone, a very small part of the larger entertainment business,” McDormand began.

“That TV show is not my favorite part of it. I call it the convention. Our family calls it the award convention,” McDormand said of the Oscars.

“A good description,” Clinton agreed.

Although McDormand said she had enjoyed attending in the past, it’s an invitation that she mulls over.

“It’s like a car show. And they roll us out every year and then they roll us back in the garage. And I kind of feel like — I couldn’t have had a more wonderful time over the years going, but every time that I, or some project I’ve been involved in is invited, I reassess it,” McDormand said.

She explained that the film’s director Sarah Polley, the producing partner Dede Gardner alongside McDormand, are all considering using their invitation to send the academy a message.

“The invitation that we’ve been extended — We’re very interested in making that a very loud statement about the omissions that have been made this year,” McDormand said referencing the lack of women and people of color nominated.

“It is becoming so bold that it’s kind of hard to ignore,” McDormand said.

McDormand has won a total of four Oscars during her long career. Her first award came for her 1997 leading role in Fargo.

