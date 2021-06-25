Glenn Greenwald told Mediaite in an interview that he believes Fox News host Tucker Carlson can inflame racial divisions “deliberately,” but that his ideology is “frequently misunderstood.”

In an appearance on Mediaite’s podcast, The Interview, Greenwald recalled inviting Carlson to appear as a guest when he filled in on Jeremy Scahill’s podcast for The Intercept.

“When I confronted Tucker in that interview I did with him… what I devoted almost all of that part of the interview to [was] examples where it seems to me as though you are deliberately inflaming what you know are dangerous and potentially volatile racial divisions on the part of your audience focusing on, say, how Black cops kill White people, and then under-covering when White cops kill Black people,” Greenwald said.

He said he believed Carlson was sometimes “insufficiently careful in the thinking about the consequences of his words,” but that his “overall ideology” was “frequently misunderstood.”

“I think his overarching animating view of the world is that there’s a corrupt ruling class of elites who impose on the rest of the population that have none of the privileges they enjoy a whole variety of policies that they get to feel good about advocating because they feel like they’re good people,” Greenwald said. “‘Let immigrants in, accept them into your communities’ — while isolating themselves in their own families from the consequences of those policies. So they’ll live in gated communities, they’ll live in racially homogenized communities, they send their kids to private schools.”

Carlson, who is a frequent guest on Carlson’s Fox News show, co-founded The Intercept in 2014. He resigned in October 2020 to write full-time on Substack after accusing his colleagues of “censorship” related to his writing on Hunter Biden.

“I think [Carlson’s] critique is that … the elite class, the ruling class, is very eager to impose costs on the rest of the country and then insulate themselves from it,” Greenwald added. “I think that’s much more his animating principle.”

Watch a clip above and listen to the full episode of The Interview here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com