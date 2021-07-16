Here Are The Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are the top charted on Spotify and Apple respectively. Check out last week’s charts here.

On Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience remains the top-rated podcast, followed by the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Distractable, Crime Junkie, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.

Several of the most popular podcasts in America are exclusive to Spotify — meaning they are not available on Apple. That includes Joe Rogan’s hit show, which still manages to finish at 18 on Apple. The same thing goes for Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper (38 on Apple), and Armchair Expert, hosted by actor Dax Shepard (48 on Apple).

Apple’s top-rated podcast is Crime Junkie, followed by Dr Death, The Daily, Paper Ghosts, and Killer Psyche.

Here are how the podcasts fared this week — including who is up and down.

Spotify:

Apple:

