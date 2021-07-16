Here Are The Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are the top charted on Spotify and Apple respectively. Check out last week’s charts here.
On Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience remains the top-rated podcast, followed by the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Distractable, Crime Junkie, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.
Several of the most popular podcasts in America are exclusive to Spotify — meaning they are not available on Apple. That includes Joe Rogan’s hit show, which still manages to finish at 18 on Apple. The same thing goes for Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper (38 on Apple), and Armchair Expert, hosted by actor Dax Shepard (48 on Apple).
Apple’s top-rated podcast is Crime Junkie, followed by Dr Death, The Daily, Paper Ghosts, and Killer Psyche.
Here are how the podcasts fared this week — including who is up and down.
Spotify:
- The Joe Rogan Experience ↔️
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard ↔️
- Distractible ↔️
- Crime Junkie ↔️
- Morbid: A True Crime Podcast (⬆️ 3)
- Call Her Daddy (⬇️ 1)
- Last Podcast On The Left (⬆️ 3)
- Drama Queens (⬇️ 1)
- Dark History (↔️)
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown (⬇️ 4)
- SmartLess (⬆️ 2)
- The Daily (↔️)
- Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar (⬆️ 1)
- Emergency Intercom
- 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer (↔️)
- Edith! (⬆️ 22)
- Lex Fridman Podcast (⬇️ 1)
- The Ben Shapiro Show (↔️)
- International Infamy with Ashley Flowers (⬇️ 8)
- Rotten Mango (⬇️ 3)
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle (⬆️ 3)
- Serial Killers (↔️)
- Up First (⬆️ 1)
- Huberman Lab
- The Yard
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (⬇️ 1)
- Chuckle Sandwich (⬇️ 1)
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (⬇️ 1)
- The Mindset Mentor (⬆️ 6)
- Conspiracy Theories: CIA Edition (⬇️ 9)
- Murder With My Husband
- The Misfits Podcast (⬆️ 14)
- The Tim Dillon Show (⬇️ 3)
- Conspiracy Theories (⬇️ 3)
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill (⬆️ 6)
- Dateline NBC (⬇️ 2)
- Stuff You Should Know (⬇️ 1)
- Dungeons and Daddies
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel Scott
- Office Ladies (⬇️ 1)
- Monday Morning Podcast
- Supernatural with Ashley Flowers (⬇️ 2)
- Killer Psyche
- Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories (⬆️ 3)
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (⬇️ 16)
- The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast (⬇️ 14)
- NPR News Now (⬆️ 3)
- Scary Story Podcast (⬇️ 4)
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
- The Clearing
Apple:
- Crime Junkie (↔️)
- Dr. Death
- The Daily (⬆️ 1)
- Paper Ghosts (⬇️ 2)
- Killer Psyche
- Morbid: A True Crime Podcast (⬇️ 1)
- Drama Queens (⬇️ 4)
- Dateline NBC (↔️)
- SmartLess (⬇️ 3)
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle (⬇️ 1)
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill (⬆️ 1)
- The Ben Shapiro Show (⬆️ 2)
- To Live and Die in LA (⬆️ 4)
- Up First (⬆️ 2)
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (↔️)
- The Joe Rogan Experience (⬆️ 3)
- Stuff You Should Know (⬆️ 4)
- International Infamy with Ashley Flowers (⬇️ 14)
- Murder With My Husband (⬆️ 20)
- The Piketon Massacre (⬆️ 3)
- Huberman Lab
- Park Predators (⬇️ 4)
- Stuff The British Stole
- This American Life (⬆️ 1)
- Your Own Backyard (⬇️ 12)
- Dark History (⬆️ 20)
- Revisionist History (⬇️ 7)
- 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer (⬆️ 7)
- Up and Vanished (⬇️ 2)
- Hidden Brain (⬇️ 2)
- CounterClock (⬇️ 2)
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) (⬆️ 4)
- Anatomy of Murder (⬇️ 1)
- Office Ladies (⬆️ 4)
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (⬇️ 6)
- Call Her Daddy (⬆️ 15)
- WHOA That’s Good Podcast (⬇️ 27)
- The Ramsey Show (⬇️ 1)
- Edith! (⬇️ 17)
- Pardon My Take (⬆️ 3)
- Serial (⬇️ 7)
- Haunted Road (⬇️ 31)
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Dan Bongino Show
- The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (⬇️ 15)
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- The World Beneath (⬇️ 6)
