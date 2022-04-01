Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top of the Spotify charts.

The Joe Rogan Experience remains number one, followed by The Daily, Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, and Armchair Expert Umbrella with Dax Shepard.

Joe Rogan currently holds the two most popular podcast episodes with guests author Michael Shellenberger and MMA fighter Josh Barnett.

Earlier this week, Rogan announced that he would consider leaving his record-breaking podcast if he were forced to change his style of interviewing.

Check out the full top 50 podcast chart below.

